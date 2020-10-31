Left Menu
Tiffany Haddish confirms she is still dating Common

American actor, comedian Tiffany Haddish recently set the record straight regarding breakup rumours involving herself and her boyfriend, rapper Common.

31-10-2020
Tiffany Haddish and Common (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor, comedian Tiffany Haddish recently set the record straight regarding breakup rumours involving herself and her boyfriend, rapper Common. According to People Magazine, while talking with Extra's Rachel Lindsay, the 40-year-old star Haddish said of her relationship with Common, "I feel like it's gonna work. I haven't felt like this about a relationship ever."

Haddish later told the former Bachelorette, "We laugh all the time. He's actually really funny. I'm like, 'You should do this comedy movie with me.' He's like, 'I don't want to exploit our relationship' And I'm like, 'Well, I don't want to be in no relationship where we making no money!' " People Magazine reported that the actor previously talked about spending time at Common's house when she was a guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in September.

During the show, Ellen DeGeneres told the 'Girls Trip star,' "Y'all are a very cute couple." Grinning, Haddish said, "His house is bigger than my house so that's nice."

When asked if the couple spent more time at the singer's home, Haddish said, "Yeah, we spend way more time at his [house]." "I live in South Central L.A., and he came over to my house maybe once or twice. He lives in the Hills. It's nice. He has a pool. I just got a pool installed at my place. I blew it up myself," said Haddish.

Adding that there were perks to Common's home, the actor and comedian Haddish said, "His pool is definitely bigger than my pool. He's got one of them lap pools." The pair were social distancing together at the beginning of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in June, they attended a Black Lives Matter protest together.

Haddish and Common "became friends" after meeting on the set of 2019's 'The Kitchen', but it didn't become romantic until the duo's virtual Bumble date earlier this year. (ANI)

