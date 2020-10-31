Left Menu
Online Rummy claims life of man in TN

Madankumar, a resident of Seeranaickenpalayam was found hanging in his house by the relatives early this morning. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had become an addict of the online game after making money in the initial stage. However, he is said to have suffered losses in the game later and become an alcohol addict as he could not recover the lost money. Further investigations on, they said..

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 28-year old bank employee in the city died by suicide reportedly upset over the financial loss incurred by playing online rummy game, police said on Saturday. Madankumar, a resident of Seeranaickenpalayam was found hanging in his house by the relatives early this morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had become an addict of the online game after making money in the initial stage. However, he is said to have suffered losses in the game later and become an alcohol addict as he could not recover the lost money.

