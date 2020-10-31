Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Fans will be glad seeing Naruto making the Ultimate Sacrifice in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 52 as Hokage will it can prove to be a do-or-die move. It will reveal that the merged fusion of Naruto and Kurama will gain ultimate powers for some time that can even rival the gods. It will delve deeper into Naruto's new form.

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers reveal that the manga lovers are expecting that Naruto in his new god-mode form will fight Isshiki and even sacrifice his life after saving everyone. The storyline will deal with Naruto who will defeat Isshiki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 52.

Will Naruto die in Boruto Chapter 52? Albeit we are yet to get the spoilers, the manga enthusiasts are disappointed under the influence of a discussion claiming that Naruto will die in the upcoming chapter.

The discussion of Naruto's untimely demise in Boruto Chapter 52 commenced after seeing Kurama saying, "Do this or you will die." According to BlockToro, Boruto requires to handle his foes alone without the help of Naruto. They could simply retire the Hokage instead of killing him, so that Naruto can make a regular appearance in the manga.

Naruto is likely to have his one final battle in Boruto Chapter 52 if death remains on his destiny. It will pick up from the debut of his final form and with a game face on, it suggests that Isshiki is in trouble, EconoTimes noted.

Naruto seems to have achieved all his goals since the commencement of the franchise such as becoming the Hokage, bringing Sasuke back to Konoha, and even having his own lovely family.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapter are always released on the 20th of every month. Boruto Chapter 52 is slated to be out on November 20, 2020. The spoilers will be leaked online two-three days before its release on November 20.

