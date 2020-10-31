Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 17:55 IST
Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals
The discussion of Naruto's untimely demise in Boruto Chapter 52 commenced after seeing Kurama saying, "Do this or you will die." Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto:Naruto

Fans will be glad seeing Naruto making the Ultimate Sacrifice in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 52 as Hokage will it can prove to be a do-or-die move. It will reveal that the merged fusion of Naruto and Kurama will gain ultimate powers for some time that can even rival the gods. It will delve deeper into Naruto's new form.

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers reveal that the manga lovers are expecting that Naruto in his new god-mode form will fight Isshiki and even sacrifice his life after saving everyone. The storyline will deal with Naruto who will defeat Isshiki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 52.

Will Naruto die in Boruto Chapter 52? Albeit we are yet to get the spoilers, the manga enthusiasts are disappointed under the influence of a discussion claiming that Naruto will die in the upcoming chapter.

The discussion of Naruto's untimely demise in Boruto Chapter 52 commenced after seeing Kurama saying, "Do this or you will die." According to BlockToro, Boruto requires to handle his foes alone without the help of Naruto. They could simply retire the Hokage instead of killing him, so that Naruto can make a regular appearance in the manga.

Naruto is likely to have his one final battle in Boruto Chapter 52 if death remains on his destiny. It will pick up from the debut of his final form and with a game face on, it suggests that Isshiki is in trouble, EconoTimes noted.

Naruto seems to have achieved all his goals since the commencement of the franchise such as becoming the Hokage, bringing Sasuke back to Konoha, and even having his own lovely family.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapter are always released on the 20th of every month. Boruto Chapter 52 is slated to be out on November 20, 2020. The spoilers will be leaked online two-three days before its release on November 20.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

'Thak Thak' gang member held from central Delhi

A member of a Thak-Thak gang was arrested from central Delhis Kotwali area, police said on Saturday. The accused Mohammad Asif 31, a resident of Meerut, was involved in nine cases of theft, they said. On Thursday, police saw two men suspici...

President, VP, PM, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday, which is observed as the National Un...

Won't be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar CM: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that he would not be surprised if the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav became chief minister after the Bihar Assembly polls. Speaking at an event organised by the Pune Union of Working Jou...

DJB working on war footing to restore normal water supply: Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Saturday said the utility was working on a war footing to restore normal water supply in Delhi, which was affected due to high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna river. Chadha inspected the Sonia ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020