Bollywood mourns demise of Sean Connery, Lata Mangeshkar calls him 'Perfect Bond'

Soon after the news of the demise of Sean Connery broke, social media was flooded with the reactions of celebrities including Lata Mangeshkar, Hrithik Roshan, Randeep Hooda among others. Calling him 'perfect Bond', Singer Lata Mangeshkar said that he has enthralled the audiences.

"Deeply saddened to hear, Sir Sean Connery is no more. The perfect Bond who enthralled the audiences and stood tall as one of the most charismatic personalities in the entertainment industry. Such legends come rare! Heartfelt condolences," she wrote. Taking it to Twitter, actor Hrithik Roshan thanked the legendary actor for inspiring everyone.

"Sean Connery. Sir. Your legend will live on forever. Well done Sir. You won this life. thank you for inspiring us with the extent of your human potential. R.I.P," he wrote. Considering Sean Connery the definition of 'cool', Randeep Hooda shared the picture of the actor alongside caption in which he wrote, "The man who defined "cool" before the word really meant anything besides temperature .. the only #JamesBond that was hard to live upto .. Sir #SeanConnery RIP Legend."

After watching Highlander, Abhishek Bachchan said he hoped "Connery will remain immortal." Bachchan wrote, "We've lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he'd remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you."

Ranveer Singh was heartbroken with the news. Taking it to Instagram, the 35-year-old actor shared a picture of the legendary actor alongside a broken heart emoticon. (ANI)