Bhumi Pednekar puts spooky makeup to celebrate Halloween

Actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated Halloween as she puts spooky Halloween makeup on Saturday. The 31-year-old actor shared a video of herself where she caught everyone's eyes with her skills and getting decked up for the celebration.

The actress revealed that she will be celebrating Halloween with her family and gave people a sneak peek of her look. "Halloween has always been a fun thing to do for me because it combines two things that are close to my heart - first, that I get to play a character and own it for the night and second, my love for make-up," said the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor.

"This year, unfortunately, I would not be going out for Halloween so I decided to do a fun video to celebrate the spirit," she added. (ANI)

Also Read: Exciting to helm a film for first time, says Bhumi Pednekar as she gears up for 'Durgavati'