Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhumi Pednekar puts spooky makeup to celebrate Halloween

Actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated Halloween as she puts spooky Halloween makeup on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:46 IST
Bhumi Pednekar puts spooky makeup to celebrate Halloween
Actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrating Halloween at home. (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated Halloween as she puts spooky Halloween makeup on Saturday. The 31-year-old actor shared a video of herself where she caught everyone's eyes with her skills and getting decked up for the celebration.

The actress revealed that she will be celebrating Halloween with her family and gave people a sneak peek of her look. "Halloween has always been a fun thing to do for me because it combines two things that are close to my heart - first, that I get to play a character and own it for the night and second, my love for make-up," said the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor.

"This year, unfortunately, I would not be going out for Halloween so I decided to do a fun video to celebrate the spirit," she added. (ANI)

Also Read: Exciting to helm a film for first time, says Bhumi Pednekar as she gears up for 'Durgavati'

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSMAKER-Brash and pugnacious, Trump has presided over a tumultuous presidency

Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted America First nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has fl...

IISc and IndianOil R&D sign MoU for hydrogen generation technology

The Indian Institute of Science IISc and the Research and Development Centre of IndianOil Corporation Limited have signed an MoU to develop and demonstrate biomass gasification-based hydrogen generation technology for producing fuel cell-gr...

Motor racing-Hamilton predicts a boring race at beautiful Imola

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton waxed lyrical about Imolas beautiful surroundings on Saturday but predicted few thrills for Sundays Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Italian circuit.Imola is making its Formula One return after a 14-y...

Workshop on youth engagement and outreach organised in J-K

A day-long workshop on Youth Engagement and Outreach in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was organized by administration. During this workshop, many representatives of multinational companies gave their presentation on how they engage y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020