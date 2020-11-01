AP formation day celebrated; PM greets people

Left Menu
On APs Formation Day, my greetings to the people of the state and best wishes for the their developmental aspirations," Modi tweeted in both English and Telugu. In his message on the occasion, the Governor said Andhra Pradesh has tremendous potential for growth and was marching in the right direction towards the path of progress and development.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 01-11-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 12:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh formation day was celebrated with gaiety across the state on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the state, hailing them for their hardwork and compassion.

At the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu, who laid down his life for the formation of the first Telugu state in 1953. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy unfurled the national flag at his camp office in Tadepalli and garlanded the bust of Potti Sriramulu.

"Andhra Pradesh is synonyms with hardwork and compassion. People belonging to AP have gone on to excel in several fields. On APs Formation Day, my greetings to the people of the state and best wishes for the their developmental aspirations," Modi tweeted in both English and Telugu.

In his message on the occasion, the Governor said Andhra Pradesh has tremendous potential for growth and was marching in the right direction towards the path of progress and development. He wished the people of the state a bright future.

The Chief Minister held a videoconference with Collectors of all districts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people, noting that Andhra Pradesh's immense contribution to various fields and India's growth was praiseworthy.

"Modi govt is committed towards the all-round development of the state and is working dedicatedly towards its prosperity," he tweeted. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava and other senior officials attended the event at the CM's camp office.

Cultural programmes were organised in the districts to mark the occasion..

