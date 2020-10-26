Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 26-10-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:32 IST
One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror
The imminent One Piece Chapter 994 can also highlight a severe battle between Kaido and Scabbards. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

One Piece Chapter 993 went live a few hours back and fans are excited as Chapter 994 will be out as it is not going for a break. The raw scans for One Piece Chapter 994 will be leaked online in a day or two before the spoilers start rolling over the social medium platforms.

What the manga enthusiasts can see in One Piece Chapter 994? The spoilers are yet to be out but the imminent chapter might show Kaido unleashing his true terror on the Scabbards and portray more destructive powers.

One Piece Chapter 994 is expected to mark the beginning of Act 3 with each and every Samurai dying a brutal death at the hands of Kaido to fulfil their promise to Oden. Luffy will see the dying Scabbards and get very angry, and it will make an amazing fight against Kaido on the roof, BlockToro noted.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 994 can also highlight a severe battle between Kaido and Scabbards. Both can attack each other in all forms like using lightning, fire and wind. The alliance will suffer a good amount of loss as Kaido, King, Queen and other beast pirates will show their true powers.

One Piece Chapter 994 can also show Kinemon, Inuarashi, Ashura Doji, Raizo, Nekomamushi, Denjiro and Kawamatsu confronting a huge tragedy as Kaido is out there for blood, BlockToro further noted.

The manga lovers need to wait for more spoilers for One Piece Chapter 994 which can be expected in a few days. You can read One Piece manga chapters for free from VIZ media, Weekly Shōnen Jump and Manga Plus official websites and platforms. The raw scans are also expected soon before the spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 994 is set to be out on Sunday, November 1. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

Also Read: Will Food Wars be renewed for Season 6? What we know so far

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OBITUARY-Samsung's Lee: tainted titan who built a global tech giant

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Three-way talks on Blue Nile dam to resume Tuesday -AU chairman

Negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over a multi-billion dollar dam on the Blue Nile will resume on Tuesday, nearly two months after Egypt left the talks, African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.A bitter dispute bet...

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials produce robust immune response in elderly - FT

The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc produces a robust immune response in elderly people, the Financial Times said on Monday, citing early results.A vaccine that works is seen as a game-change...

FEATURE-Caught by deluges and droughts, India's cities look to become climate smarter

Indias southern city of Hyderabad is known as a high-tech hub - but its infrastructure is looking increasingly dated in an era of strengthening climate change impacts.The city - home to offices of Microsoft and Google - this month saw its h...

Sports News Roundup: Sabalenka outguns Azarenka to win inaugural Ostrava Open; Browns' Beckham suffers knee injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NFL injury notebook Browns Beckham suffers knee injuryCleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and center JC Tretter both suffered apparent leg injuries on the same play early in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020