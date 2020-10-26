One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

One Piece Chapter 993 went live a few hours back and fans are excited as Chapter 994 will be out as it is not going for a break. The raw scans for One Piece Chapter 994 will be leaked online in a day or two before the spoilers start rolling over the social medium platforms.

What the manga enthusiasts can see in One Piece Chapter 994? The spoilers are yet to be out but the imminent chapter might show Kaido unleashing his true terror on the Scabbards and portray more destructive powers.

One Piece Chapter 994 is expected to mark the beginning of Act 3 with each and every Samurai dying a brutal death at the hands of Kaido to fulfil their promise to Oden. Luffy will see the dying Scabbards and get very angry, and it will make an amazing fight against Kaido on the roof, BlockToro noted.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 994 can also highlight a severe battle between Kaido and Scabbards. Both can attack each other in all forms like using lightning, fire and wind. The alliance will suffer a good amount of loss as Kaido, King, Queen and other beast pirates will show their true powers.

One Piece Chapter 994 can also show Kinemon, Inuarashi, Ashura Doji, Raizo, Nekomamushi, Denjiro and Kawamatsu confronting a huge tragedy as Kaido is out there for blood, BlockToro further noted.

The manga lovers need to wait for more spoilers for One Piece Chapter 994 which can be expected in a few days. You can read One Piece manga chapters for free from VIZ media, Weekly Shōnen Jump and Manga Plus official websites and platforms. The raw scans are also expected soon before the spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 994 is set to be out on Sunday, November 1. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

Also Read: Will Food Wars be renewed for Season 6? What we know so far