John Turturro joins Apple thriller 'Severance'

Emmy winner John Turturro, best known for miniseries "The Plot Against America" and "The Night Of", has boarded the cast of Apple TV's thriller drama "Severance". The duo is also attached to produce. Actor-director Ben Stiller is helming the series created by Dan Erickson. Both are also attached as executive producers on the project.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:50 IST
Emmy winner John Turturro, best known for miniseries "The Plot Against America" and "The Night Of" , has boarded the cast of Apple TV's thriller drama "Severance". The workplace drama series is set in Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Turturro will play Irving, a long-time, dependable employee at the company. "Severance" also stars Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott. The duo is also attached to produce.

Actor-director Ben Stiller is helming the series created by Dan Erickson. Both are also attached as executive producers on the project. The cast also features Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock and Zach Cherry.

