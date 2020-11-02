Hrithik Roshan marks 7 years of 'Krrish 3'
Actor Hrithik Roshan marked seven years of 'Krrish 3' on Monday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:32 IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan marked seven years of 'Krrish 3' on Monday. Taking the occasion, the 46-year-old actor shared an animation of Krrish on social media, the superhero who fought against the evil and came out victorious.
"The human must rise. The reason is the experience itself. K.R.R.I.S.H," he wrote. The sci-fi action film was helmed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. Scripted by Honey Irani and Robin Bhatt. It is the third film in the Krrish series, following Koi Mil Gaya (2003) and Krrish (2006). The film featured Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Chopra
- Krrish
- Rakesh Roshan
- Hrithik Roshan
ALSO READ
Sending you a biiiiiig hug: Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish for sister 'Tisha' Parineeti Chopra
Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of being crowned Miss World
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion to star in Screen Gems romantic drama
Netflix rolls out trailer of 'The White Tiger' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion, Sam Heughan join romantic drama 'Text for You'