Hrithik Roshan marks 7 years of 'Krrish 3'

Actor Hrithik Roshan marked seven years of 'Krrish 3' on Monday. Taking the occasion, the 46-year-old actor shared an animation of Krrish on social media, the superhero who fought against the evil and came out victorious.

"The human must rise. The reason is the experience itself. K.R.R.I.S.H," he wrote. The sci-fi action film was helmed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. Scripted by Honey Irani and Robin Bhatt. It is the third film in the Krrish series, following Koi Mil Gaya (2003) and Krrish (2006). The film featured Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. (ANI)