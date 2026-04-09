In a setback to its lunar exploration ambitions, Russia has delayed the launch of three moon missions, Luna-28, Luna-29, and Luna-30, to 2032-2036. This comes as the United States marks a historic lunar flight, intensifying the longstanding space rivalry between the two nations.

A remarkable natural phenomenon unfolded as a species of fish was observed climbing a 15-meter waterfall in the Democratic Republic of Congo, showcasing the adaptability of wildlife to extreme environments. Researchers noted this unusual behavior during seasonal floods, emphasizing nature's ingenuity.

NASA's Artemis II mission has captured worldwide attention by taking four astronauts, including a Canadian, on a record-setting journey around the moon. The mission's success serves as a pivotal moment in the plans to return astronauts to the moon's surface by 2028, just as China aims for a 2030 lunar landing.

(With inputs from agencies.)