China’s Copper Conundrum: The Shift in Global Trade Dynamics

A temporary ceasefire in Iran has provided slight relief to the copper market, yet concerns linger over China's role in global copper pricing. As the largest consumer, China's reluctance to pay elevated prices and its increased domestic production have significantly altered the dynamics of copper trade.

In February, China's net imports of refined copper dropped drastically to a low not seen since 2011, marking a natural response to soaring prices. This shift is compounded by China's enhanced domestic production capabilities, which give it more control over the global copper market.

The decrease in imports has corresponded with a surprising export surge, attributed to China's bonded warehouse stocks. This trend has driven a significant rise in copper stockpiles at LME warehouses. As China's smelting capacity continues to grow, its increasing self-reliance may present future challenges for global copper trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)