Catch the Latest Highlights in the World of Sports: From Masters Challenges to Olympic Park Fire

Sports are experiencing a whirlwind of developments. Augusta National is expected to pose a tough test for the Masters due to dry weather and wind, with Scottie Scheffler noting this as one of the most favorable forecasts in recent years.

Elsewhere, a fire at Rio Olympic Park's velodrome has been successfully contained. Fire officials confirmed no injuries and minimal risk of further damage, thanks to the quick actions of 80 firefighters with 20 fire trucks who were dispatched early Wednesday morning.

In tennis, Daniil Medvedev faced a humbling defeat at the Monte Carlo Masters and vented his frustrations by smashing his racket. Meanwhile, former All-Star Davey Lopes sadly passed away at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy of sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)