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Political Aptitudes: The Powerplay Behind Baramati Bypoll Maneuvers

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has urged the Maharashtra Congress to withdraw its bid in the Baramati bypoll, enabling an unchallenged election for Sunetra Pawar. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Talks and requests have turned sentiments contentious amid ongoing political negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:32 IST
Political Aptitudes: The Powerplay Behind Baramati Bypoll Maneuvers
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In the heated political landscape of Maharashtra, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has called on Congress state president Harshvardhan Sapkal to withdraw their candidate from the upcoming Baramati by-election. This move is aimed at ensuring an uncontested victory for the NCP's nominee, Sunetra Pawar, amid unfolding political strategies associated with the bypoll set for April 23.

Sunetra Pawar reached out directly to Congress leaders, seeking the withdrawal of their candidate to honor the legacy of her deceased relative, former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, whose untimely demise in a plane crash prompted the election. Despite current tensions, Rohit remains hopeful of positive dialogue between party leaders to reach a consensus.

As political alliances shift and rest on a thin line of negotiations, Rohit Pawar insists on justice for Ajit Pawar's crash incident, seeking an FIR and potentially a CBI probe. This demand places the crucial decision in the hands of the Congress, as withdrawal deadlines approach amidst an already complex electoral play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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