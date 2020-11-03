Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 12:13 IST
The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know
The lead actor, Manoj Bajpayee revealed in a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama what fans can expect from imminent The Family Man Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / The Family Man

When will The Family Man Season 2 premiere? The imminent season may not have an official release date but that doesn't restrict fans from predicting what they can see next.

The viewers who have been waiting for Family Man Season 2 are excited after learning that Season 3 has also been confirmed. The series producers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K are currently conceptualizing Season 3 and are trying to comprehend the plot, which will make sense in the near future.

Filming for The Family Man Season 2 was slightly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic as it (filming) already commenced in November last year. Many fans and experts are expecting the second season in December this year.

The lead actor, Manoj Bajpayee revealed in a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama what fans can expect from imminent The Family Man Season 2. "Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," the renowned actor said.

"The report that is coming in is fantastic. I am so happy. It (Family Man Season 2) is going to be bigger and better that much I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she is going to be the latest addition to our series," the 51-year old actor, Manoj Bajpayee added.

On September 12, Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to post a snap of himself from the recording and shared the update. He will be reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 2.

On September 20, Amazon Prime Video released a video with an objective to celebrate the first anniversary of the Hindi-language action thriller web series. The streaming giant also emphasized how it cares its viewers who can no longer wait for The Family Man Season 2.

"The Family Man Season 2 Coming Soon | 1 Year Anniversary | Amazon Original" was the title of Amazon's video. Fans immediately started inundating with comments asking when it will start streaming.

If some sources are to be believed, the imminent Family Man Season 2 will start where the first season ended. The viewers will get to see many shocking incidents including twisting incidents. We can also see Srikant and his team to manipulate the root of Zulfikar's mission that can possibly lead the story to a new landscape – London.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K's joint official Instagram account announced on September 25 that the team already wrapped up the shooting for second season. The series lovers congratulated them with many commenting 'can't wait', 'we are so excited to watch it', 'eagerly waiting' etc.

View this post on Instagram

Finally every single shot of #TheFamilyManSeason2 is done! Had to somehow pull it off during these tough times! Incredible job by our crew! @primevideoin @iamsumankumar @suparnverma @rahulgandhi9 @manojkumarkalaivanan @cameronbryson @sainisjohray @aejaz_gulab @yannickben @sumeetkotian @ketan_sodha @suveera.swetesh.stylist @castingchhabra @tusharseth09 @i_dpsingh @krunaliiii @wasim_khansaab @sunil11711 @ketkisamant @vandana8810 @suhasnavarathna @manishamakwana18 @kochar.chirag @sharankothari @soumiltiwarii @nasir5488 @kohli__utkarsha @rk_pranav @zuhair30 @_shellysharma @hiren181 @chatterjeeabhinav @the_kochikaran @dev23karan @roshan_chowdhry @ramcharantej.labani @vidhidedhia2 @ashitajha @zenishamerchant @aar.u.shirious @aparajita_atre @aarti.rajput01 @itisanu

A post shared by Raj & DK (@rajanddk) on

The Family Man Season 2 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in December this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6 to be quite different, Sarah Wayne Callies posts pic on Instagram

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Melbourne Cup's grim toll grows with Anthony Van Dyck death

The death of Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck cast a pall over the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, angering animal rights activists while highlighting the growing toll of Australias most prestigious horse race meeting.Carrying top weight in th...

PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar poll rally state has left behind darkness of insecurity and anarchy in last 15 years under Nitish Kumar.

PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar poll rally state has left behind darkness of insecurity and anarchy in last 15 years under Nitish Kumar....

Bihar sees voter turnout of 21.83 pc till 1 pm in 2nd phase of Assembly elections

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 21.83 per cent till 1 pm in the second phase of state Assembly elections on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India. Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the seco...

FACTBOX-Reaction to attacks in the Austrian capital, Vienna

Gunmen including at least one Islamist militant attacked six locations in Vienna on Monday starting outside the main synagogue, killing four people and wounding at least 15 in what Austria called a repulsive terror attack.Here are some of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020