The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

When will The Family Man Season 2 premiere? The imminent season may not have an official release date but that doesn't restrict fans from predicting what they can see next.

The viewers who have been waiting for Family Man Season 2 are excited after learning that Season 3 has also been confirmed. The series producers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K are currently conceptualizing Season 3 and are trying to comprehend the plot, which will make sense in the near future.

Filming for The Family Man Season 2 was slightly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic as it (filming) already commenced in November last year. Many fans and experts are expecting the second season in December this year.

The lead actor, Manoj Bajpayee revealed in a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama what fans can expect from imminent The Family Man Season 2. "Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," the renowned actor said.

"The report that is coming in is fantastic. I am so happy. It (Family Man Season 2) is going to be bigger and better that much I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she is going to be the latest addition to our series," the 51-year old actor, Manoj Bajpayee added.

On September 12, Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to post a snap of himself from the recording and shared the update. He will be reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 2.

On September 20, Amazon Prime Video released a video with an objective to celebrate the first anniversary of the Hindi-language action thriller web series. The streaming giant also emphasized how it cares its viewers who can no longer wait for The Family Man Season 2.

"The Family Man Season 2 Coming Soon | 1 Year Anniversary | Amazon Original" was the title of Amazon's video. Fans immediately started inundating with comments asking when it will start streaming.

If some sources are to be believed, the imminent Family Man Season 2 will start where the first season ended. The viewers will get to see many shocking incidents including twisting incidents. We can also see Srikant and his team to manipulate the root of Zulfikar's mission that can possibly lead the story to a new landscape – London.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K's joint official Instagram account announced on September 25 that the team already wrapped up the shooting for second season. The series lovers congratulated them with many commenting 'can't wait', 'we are so excited to watch it', 'eagerly waiting' etc.

The Family Man Season 2 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in December this year.

