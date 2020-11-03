Neil Marshall to direct 'The Lair'

Filmmaker Neil Marshall, known for action fantasy "Hellboy" reboot and his most recent horror adventure "The Reckoning" , will write and direct the action thriller "The Lair" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marshall will also back the film through his banner Scarlett Productions, which he formed with "The Reckoning" actor and co-writer Charlotte Kirke.

"The Lair" follows Royal Air Force pilot Lt Kate Sinclair on her final flight mission when her jet is shot down over one of the most dangerous rebel strongholds of Afghanistan. She finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons - half human, half alien and hungry for human flesh - are awakened. Sinclair barely escapes but unknowingly, tracks the creatures known as Ravagers back to a US Army base. Describing the film as a crowd pleaser, Marshall said "The Lair" is "scary as hell, pulse pounding and great fun".

"If 'The Reckoning' was a gothic drama in testament to the power and resilience of women, then 'The Lair' is my true return to full blooded horror and intense genre action in the style of 'Dog Soldiers', 'The Descent' and 'Doomsday'," he said. Casting is underway and the makers plan to begin principal photography early next year.