Danny Trejo to star in 'American Sicario'

Actor Danny Trejo, known for action films like "Machete" and "Once Upon a Time in Mexico", is set to feature in cartel thriller "American Sicario".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:42 IST
Actor Danny Trejo, known for action films like "Machete" and "Once Upon a Time in Mexico", is set to feature in cartel thriller "American Sicario" . The film will narrate the true story of Edgar Valdez Villarreal, also known as La Barbie (The Barbie), a Mexican-American drug lord and a high-ranking lieutenant of the now disbanded Beltran Leyva Cartel. Valdez is currently serving a 49-year prison sentence at USP Coleman II in Florida.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Philippe Haddad will play Villarreal, with Trejo portraying the role of Pedro, the father of the drug lord's partner Gloria, to be essayed by Cali Morales. The film marks the directorial debut of veteran film producer Raja Collins, who has backed films like "Grand Isle" and "Rising Hawk" . Collins will direct from a script penned by Rich Ronat, who served as a writer on the aforementioned movies. Maurice Compte, Maya Stojan, Dionysio Basco and Jaylen Moore are also part of the ensemble. The film will be produced by GFG Entertainment with Ross Campbell, Maurice Compte and Collins serving as producers. Haddad, Rigan Machado, Jaylen Moore, Brian Walker and Glen Barensfeld are attached to executive produce.

Production on "American Sicario" is underway in Nevada..

