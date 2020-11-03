Descendants of the Sun: The Philippine Adaptation commences airing on Nov 5

The global viewers, mainly Filipinos are all set to be amused with Descendants of the Sun: The Philippine Adaptation, which originally premiered on February 10, 2020.

According to Manila Bulletin, Descendants of the Sun: The Philippine Adaptation of GMA Network (Philippine free-to-air television and radio network) is set to air brand new episodes beginning November 5. In August, GMA partnered with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to ensure that they would be able to accurately represent the country's military forces in the show.

Descendants of the Sun: The Philippine Adaptation's director, Dominic Zapata assured that the viewers could expect the same quality from the previously aired episodes despite being taped under strict safety protocols during the quarantine. The series is based on a 2016 South Korean television drama series of the same title starring the globally famous celebrities, Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo.

"Viewers should expect the same quality from DOTS Ph because that's what they deserve. If anything, there will be even bigger, more mind-blowing revelations as our protagonists' world become smaller and more complicated. The show won big in the Seoul International Drama Awards and it promises to live up to that," Dominic Zapata said.

"We are very excited to show our loyal viewers the continuation of Descendants of the Sun. It took a while but wea re very grateful that they stuck with us and continued to support us. Ito na 'yun, we're back and it only gets better from here on," Dingdong further added.

Here's the main cast for Descendants of the Sun: The Philippine Adaptation: Dingdong Dantes (as Lucas Manalo), Jennylyn Mercado (as Maxine Dela Cruz), Rocco Nacino (as Diego Ramos / Wolf), and Jasmine Curtis-Smith (as Moira Defensor).

The supporting cast is as follows: André Paras (as Ralph Vergara), Chariz Solomon (as Emma Perez), Renz Fernandez (as Earl Jimeno), Pancho Magno (as Daniel Spencer), Nicole Kim Donesa (as Via Catindig), Reese Tuazon (as Sandra Delgado), Jenzel Angeles (as Hazel Flores), to name a few.

The principal photography for Descendants of the Sun: The Philippine Adaptation was halted in March this year in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entire entertainment industry in Philippines and worldwide with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The good news is that the filming for Descendants of the Sun: The Philippine Adaptation restarted in September and now the show is set to return on November 5.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

