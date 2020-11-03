Khloe Kardashian denies she's pregnant as she reveals Halloween costume with Tristan Thompson

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson took inspiration from one of history's most iconic pairings for their couple's costume this Halloween. According to People Magazine, in photos shared on Kardashian's Instagram on Monday, the 36-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians star', channelled Cleopatra in a golden ensemble by Bryan Hearns as she posed with Cleveland Cavaliers player - who dressed up as the Egyptian queen's famous lover, Roman general Marc Antony - for the spooky holiday.

The festive pictures also showed the duo's 2-year-old daughter True wearing a pleated gold gown that matched her parents' costumes, which were custom-created by Hearns. Khloe captioned the family shots, " Cleopatra Mark Antony Royal Highness True ," which showed the trio holding hands as they showed off their elaborate looks.

The Good American mogul also posted shots of her costume in a separate slideshow, giving fans a closer look at her bejewelled headpiece and metallic bra top designed by Laurel DeWitt. Khloe's followers quickly flooded the comments section with their reaction to her glamorous getup, with sister Kourtney Kardashian writing, "Holy."

"Soooo good !![?]," LaLa Anthony remarked. "#Khloepatra," Andy Cohen quipped.

But when a fan commented that they were "still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she's pregnant" on Twitter, Khloe was quick to shoot down the speculation. "Well my abs say otherwise babe," she responded.

A source recently told People Magazine that things between Khloe and Tristan have been going well ever since the two got back together this June. "Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloe really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work," the source said. "She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."

The source added that another child could be in the cards for the couple. "They are definitely planning their future together and can't wait to have another baby," the source shared. "True will be a great big sister."

Kris Jenner has also offered some coy comments when it comes to her daughter's plans to expand her family. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September, the family matriarch, 64, hinted that another baby could be in the cards for the pair. "You never know around here," Jenner remarked. "Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count, you never know what's going to happen."

As reported People Magazine, Khloe and Tristan called it quits last year after news broke that he hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. Tristan also allegedly cheated on Kardashian in 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter. (ANI)