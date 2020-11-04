Left Menu
Indiana Jones 5 gets new director, cast revealed, what more we know

Updated: 04-11-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:06 IST
Indiana Jones 5 gets new director, cast revealed, what more we know
On October 21 this year, Cinematographer Phedon Papamichael revealed that James Mangold would direct Indiana Jones 5. Image Credit: Facebook / Indiana Jones

Fans have almost lost their hope after waiting for Indiana Jones 5 for over 12 years. The fifth movie was previously dated for July 9, 2021. But the release date was pushed back to July 29, 2022.

The highly anticipated movie Indiana Jones 5 is currently in development under Disney with James Mangold directing, and Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Kathleen Kennedy producing. In February 2020, Kathleen Kennedy confirmed at the BAFTA event that Indiana Jones 5 would not be a reboot and instead would continue the adventures of Indiana Jones, picking up some time after the events of the previous movie.

Harrison Ford, who is widely known for his portrayal of Indiana Jones in the titular film franchise and as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan in the spy thrillers Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, will be present in the fifth movie. The franchise lovers are excited after knowing the news of his returning to the franchise. However, the screenplayer David Koepp declared his exit long time back.

According to Digital Spy, he made his exit due to the departure of director Steven Spielberg and the arrival of new director James Mangold. "[James] deserves a chance to take his shot at it," David Koepp said to The Hollywood Reporter.

On October 21 this year, Cinematographer Phedon Papamichael revealed that James Mangold would direct Indiana Jones 5 before he directs his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, which is set to star Timothée Chalamet.

Indiana Jones 5 is likely to have the cast like Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, John Rhys Davies as Sallah, Jim Broadbent as Charles Stanforth and Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood is likely to be seen in Indiana Jones 5. However, the plot for the movie is yet to be hinted but we can say that new plot and events will be more mesmerizing with turns and twists.

The new release date for Indiana Jones 5 is July 29, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

