Inside Out 2’s possibilities hinted years back, will it ever see light?

Fans are passionately waiting for the second movie since Inside Out made a remarkable success in the box office.

The making of Inside Out 2 was earlier planned and the franchise lovers were excited after knowing it. Just after the release of first movie, the director, Pete Docter was asked if there were plans for a possible sequel.

At that time, the director said that they had no idea to work on Inside Edge 2. But he stated that a sequel is possible on January 14, 2016 and that he and Pixar would explore ideas.

"We will see if anything turns up. To me it's not as simple as: 'We liked it, so let's make another one.' What happens is you design these characters not so much looks-wise but as they are as characters and people for a story. So we'll explore it and see what happens," Pete Docter added.

The Pixar President, Jim Morris said in an interview in July 2016 that while demand for a sequel was high, the company then committed its resources to several original movie concepts from June 7, 2019, and that no sequels to any of Pixar's other films, including Inside Out, were being contemplated at this time.

Several fans believe that Inside Out 2 is actually in the progress but Pixar continues keeping silent on it. May be their effort is to avoid speculations and rumours surrounding the plot.

The ending of Inside Out left many doors open for the second movie. The franchise enthusiasts can imagine what could happen next with the Riley and the emotions that guide her. She turned 12 when it ended. Her love life is left to be exposed. We have also heard of a red button that says 'Puberty', which is most likely to be explored in Inside Edge 2.

