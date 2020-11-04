Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inside Out 2’s possibilities hinted years back, will it ever see light?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:06 IST
Inside Out 2’s possibilities hinted years back, will it ever see light?
Several fans believe that Inside Out 2 is actually in the progress but Pixar continues keeping silent on it. Image Credit: Facebook / Inside Out 2

Will Inside Out 2 be made in future? Fans are passionately waiting for the second movie since Inside Out made a remarkable success in the box office.

The making of Inside Out 2 was earlier planned and the franchise lovers were excited after knowing it. Just after the release of first movie, the director, Pete Docter was asked if there were plans for a possible sequel.

At that time, the director said that they had no idea to work on Inside Edge 2. But he stated that a sequel is possible on January 14, 2016 and that he and Pixar would explore ideas.

"We will see if anything turns up. To me it's not as simple as: 'We liked it, so let's make another one.' What happens is you design these characters not so much looks-wise but as they are as characters and people for a story. So we'll explore it and see what happens," Pete Docter added.

The Pixar President, Jim Morris said in an interview in July 2016 that while demand for a sequel was high, the company then committed its resources to several original movie concepts from June 7, 2019, and that no sequels to any of Pixar's other films, including Inside Out, were being contemplated at this time.

Several fans believe that Inside Out 2 is actually in the progress but Pixar continues keeping silent on it. May be their effort is to avoid speculations and rumours surrounding the plot.

The ending of Inside Out left many doors open for the second movie. The franchise enthusiasts can imagine what could happen next with the Riley and the emotions that guide her. She turned 12 when it ended. Her love life is left to be exposed. We have also heard of a red button that says 'Puberty', which is most likely to be explored in Inside Edge 2.

The much-awaited Inside Out 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Frozen 3 assured to be unique, plot deals with Honeymaren's as Elsa's love

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Small business activity fast reaching near-normal levels: Report

Business activity of the micro, small and medium enterprises - which are regarded as the backbone of Indian economy - is fast reaching near-normal levels, and rapidly adopting digital business tools to drive efficiency and growth, according...

WRAPUP 4-Trump falsely claims victory, after rival Biden voices confidence

President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes still uncounted in a tight White House race that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over t...

Pennsylvania's Democratic governor calls Trump remarks 'partisan attack'

Pennsylvanias Democratic Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday called President Donald Trumps unsubstantiated claim about fraud in the U.S. presidential election a partisan attack, and said his state was working hard to count more than 1 million m...

Nigeria Government to ban passports for travelers refusing for compulsory PCR test

The Government of Nigeria has decided to ban passports for travelers who refuse to make themselves available for a compulsory PCR test, seven days after arriving in the country from using their international passports for a minimum of six m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020