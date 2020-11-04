Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supernatural thriller series with 'Bodyguard' director in works at Amazon

Amazon Studios has ordered "The Rig", a supernatural thriller series from John Strickland, director of action series like "Line of Duty" and "Bodyguard". Meg Salter and Matthew Jacobs Morgan will serve as writers. The shoot will begin in Edinburgh..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:37 IST
Supernatural thriller series with 'Bodyguard' director in works at Amazon

Amazon Studios has ordered "The Rig" , a supernatural thriller series from John Strickland, director of action series like "Line of Duty" and "Bodyguard" . Strickland will direct the six-part show and will also executive produce with Derek Wax, reported Deadline.

"The Rig" will be the first Amazon Original filmed exclusively in Scotland. The show comes from upcoming writer David Macpherson and British shingle Wild Mercury Productions, which has credits including "Troy: Fall of a City" and "Humans" season three.

The story revolves around a crew which is due to return to the mainland and how a mysterious and all-enveloping fog cuts them off from all communication with the shore and the outside world. As they try to discover the cause behind the phenomenon, bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed. Cast is currently being confirmed for the series, which is set on board the Kishorn Bravo oil rig, stationed off the Scottish coast in the North Sea waters. Meg Salter and Matthew Jacobs Morgan will serve as writers.

The shoot will begin in Edinburgh..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

News Broadcasters Association condemns manner of Arnab Goswami's arrest

The News Broadcasters Association on Wednesday condemned the manner in which Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in Mumbai and appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that he is treated fairly an...

EMERGING MARKETS-Peso, yuan hit as U.S. vote stirs trade worries

Mexicos peso and Chinas yuan led falls among the emerging market currencies seen as most vulnerable to four more years of a Donald Trump White House on Wednesday, as the latest voting tallies quashed bets of a clear victory for Democrat Joe...

Palestinian motorist fires at Israeli troops and is shot dead - army

A Palestinian motorist fired a pistol at Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and was shot dead by them, a military spokesman said. There were no Israeli casualties in the incident at a roadside military position near the...

Festive Shopping at Reliance Digital Stores Made Easy with Bajaj Finserv

Pune, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir Customers can avail festive offers including cashback and rewards up to Rs. 12,500 on latest electronics and home appliances from Reliance Digital stores by availing hassle-free-finance from Bajaj Finserv ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020