There are also plans to organise a world-class art and craft biennale and workshops every year based on a specific theme including painting, terracotta, handlooms, sculptures and bamboo and reed products, the release said. The paintings of the selected artists would be exhibited at the Crafts Village Art Gallery.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:18 IST
Phase-1 of Vellar Arts and Crafts Village operational

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (PTI): The first phase of the Vellar Arts and Crafts Village at nearby Kovalam, which aims to revitalise handicrafts of Kerala, has become operational. The crafts village has also launched various programmes to introduce the heritage products of the state in the global market.

In the first phase, the village features about 50 crafts prepared in 28 studios. Each studio gives the customer an option to see the making of the handicraft first-hand and buy them.

It has paintings, pottery, cane products, jewellery, home decor, home and office equipment, clothing, statues, curios, souvenirs, exhibits and tools made of wood, palm and palm fronds, bamboo, reeds, coir and cloth. Handicrafts like pattachitra (cloth-based scroll paintings) from Bengal and Odisha, murals of Kerala, colourful paper quilting originating in ancient Egypt, centuries-old Nettoor boxes, glass-stone ornaments, have also been showcased in the studios,an official press release said.

The woodwork category includes teak, rosewood and whitewood with products ranging from home appliances to toys. Aranmula Kannadi, Peruvamp musical instruments, Balaramapuram handloom, Muttathara wood carvings and Thazhava textile products are on show.

The crafts village employs about 750 artisans, including Padmashreeawardee Gopi Master and Shilp Guru awardee K S R Mohanan, apart from several other artisans who are national and state award winners. There are also plans to organise a world-class art and craft biennale and workshops every year based on a specific theme including painting, terracotta, handlooms, sculptures and bamboo and reed products, the release said.

The paintings of the selected artists would be exhibited at the Crafts Village Art Gallery. The Emporium Village would be home to an innovative market for world-class crafts and paintings from other states too.

The spice garden, herb garden, vegetable garden and evolution garden would be an added attraction. Performances of traditional art and dance forms of Kerala like Theyyam, Kathakali, Kolkali, Thiruvathira, Margamkali, Pavakoothu and Kalaripayat would be held to introduce the heritage and culture of the state to visitors from other countries.

Initially, the performances would be held on Saturdays, Sundays and other public holidays. The game zone includes adventure sports such as archery, shooting and rock-climbing.

Future plans include collaborating with leading interior designers, fashion designers and architects of the country to make this as a marketing venue..

