Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Faraaz Khan of 'Fareb' fame dies at 50

Actor Faraaz Khan has passed away, confirmed Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:17 IST
Actor Faraaz Khan of 'Fareb' fame dies at 50
Farzaan Khan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Faraaz Khan has passed away, confirmed Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday. The 48-year-old fillmaker took to Twitter and penned a note to share the news of Faraaz's demise. She wrote, "With a heavy heart, I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. "

"Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill," added Bhatt. Faraz Khan starred in films like 'Mehndi' (1998), 'Fareb' (1996), 'Dulhan Banoo Main Teri' (1999) and 'Chand Bujh Gaya' (2005) among others. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Swiss report 10,073 new coronavirus infections, 73 more deathsCoronavirus infections rose by 10,073 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday, as the Alpine countr...

Want all of us to be in same mindset: Kohli to his team ahead of playoffs

Ahead of the eliminator clash against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli told his teammates that they all need to have the same mindset of winning the tournament. RCB will b...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Caves life, work and lossFans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life...

Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India, UK on cooperation in telecommunications, ICTs

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding MoU between the Ministry of Communications of India and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports DCMS of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020