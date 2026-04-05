Suspended Justice: Police Inspector Allegedly Involved in Honour Killing

In a shocking turn of events in Palnadu district, a police inspector was suspended for alleged involvement in an honour killing case, according to senior police officials. The incident revolves around the tragic death of Chowdeshwaramma, whose romance with Nagaraj, a man from the same community, faced familial opposition.

The couple, having eloped, sought police intervention, after which the woman's parents promised a wedding. Yet, as their commitment waned, Chowdeshwaramma threatened to return to Nagaraj. Her subsequent death stirred suspicion as an initial report claimed suicide, but a postmortem revealed murder by strangulation.

Investigations revealed accusations that the inspector accepted financial incentives from Chowdeshwaramma's father and was complicit in her return to the family, sidelining proper protocol. As a consequence, he faced suspension as the case, now registered under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)