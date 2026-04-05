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Suspended Justice: Police Inspector Allegedly Involved in Honour Killing

A police inspector in Palnadu district was suspended due to alleged participation in an honour killing. The woman, Chowdeshwaramma, was allegedly murdered after her family's reluctance to accept her relationship. Allegations surfaced about the inspector's collusion with the woman's family, prompting his suspension amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palnadu | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:55 IST
Suspended Justice: Police Inspector Allegedly Involved in Honour Killing
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In a shocking turn of events in Palnadu district, a police inspector was suspended for alleged involvement in an honour killing case, according to senior police officials. The incident revolves around the tragic death of Chowdeshwaramma, whose romance with Nagaraj, a man from the same community, faced familial opposition.

The couple, having eloped, sought police intervention, after which the woman's parents promised a wedding. Yet, as their commitment waned, Chowdeshwaramma threatened to return to Nagaraj. Her subsequent death stirred suspicion as an initial report claimed suicide, but a postmortem revealed murder by strangulation.

Investigations revealed accusations that the inspector accepted financial incentives from Chowdeshwaramma's father and was complicit in her return to the family, sidelining proper protocol. As a consequence, he faced suspension as the case, now registered under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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