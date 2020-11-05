Left Menu
Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 will continue with the main cast, Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin and Pinocchio actress Park Shin-hye. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Memories of the Alhambra is one of the highest rated Korean dramas in cable television history. Currently, fans are ardently waiting for Season 2. The first season was originally released on tvN on December 1 and continued till January 20.

We are yet to see the renewal of Memories of the Alhambra for Season 2. Thus, no one knows when the second season will be aired. However, fans of South Korean television series are expecting that the creators are currently working on script for the second season.

According to Meaww, one particular fan spoke to a Netflix representative and then started a petition to notify the Netflix's top officials that there is a huge demand for Memories of the Alhambra for Season 2. The first season consisted of 16 episodes, thus fans believe that second season will have similar number of episodes.

"It restored the hero's reputation, brought Se-joo (Chenyeol) back and brought justice to characters like Soo-jin (Lee Si-won), who had been abused by Professor cha (Kim Eui-sung) throughout the series and Yoo-ra (Han Bo-reum), whose actions finally caught up with her," the petitioner Maria Andrade said to MEAWW who believes that the finale had quite a bit of potential defending the demand of Memories of the Alhambra Season 2.

Memories of the Alhambra for Season 2 will continue with the main cast, Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin and Pinocchio actress Park Shin-hye. Hyun Bin plays the role of Yoo Jin-woo, CEO of an investment company, J One Holdings and Doctor of Engineering. He is talented at developing games.

The beautiful actress Park Shin-hye plays the role of Jung Hee-joo aka Emma in Memories of the Alhambra. She is the owner of Bonita Hotel. She has artistic sensibility but zero financial sense.

Hyun Bin and Park Shin-hye will surely be present in Memories of the Alhambra Season 2. The other cast names are yet to be revealed.

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 will surely come, which can be predicted as the series won multiple accolades. In Thailand, it was broadcast on Channel 7. It was broadcast on Netflix in Asia and English-speaking territories an hour after its broadcast in Korea. In Japan, the drama was broadcast on December 2, while in Europe, South America and the rest of the world, it was launched starting December 11. The series' 14th episode recorded a 10.025 percent nationwide audience share according to Nielsen paid platform, making it as one of the highest rated in Korean cable television history. Thus, the creators can't drop the project without giving the story a beautiful ending.

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 is not renewed and doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

