Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:27 IST
Global fans of Son Ye-jin are expecting her once again alongside Hyun Bin in Crash Landing on You Season 2. Image Credit: Twitter

It has been over eight months since Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring Crash Landing on You Season 1 dropped its finale. Now Season 2 has become one of the most anticipated television series in South Korea and across the world.

Fans of Son Ye-jin, who wants her appearance in Crash Landing on You Season 2 with Hyun Bin soon, is going to be seen in a Hollywood movie. According to Pinkvilla, the beautiful actress has already signed her first Hollywood movie in 2020.

Albeit much details are yet to be revealed, the source revealed that Son Ye-jin will appear in a Hollywood movie titled Cross. But she will get involved in the filming of Cross in April 2021.

According to Son Ye-jin's agency, MSTeam Entertainment, she will shoot the film in the first half of 2021. "Cross will be filmed from the first half of next year. As of now, no exact schedule has been released," the source revealed.

Pinkvilla further revealed that the Crash Landing on You actress, Son Ye-jin met director Andrew Nicole and producer Bradley Cramp last week. Their meeting took place in South Korea.

The imminent Hollywood movie Cross will star Son Ye-Jin alongside the South Korean actor, Lee Sun Kyun and the Australian actor, Sam Worthington. She is said to be playing as a citizen of a poor country. Cross is expected to hit the big screens in 2022.

Global fans of Son Ye-jin are expecting her once again alongside Hyun Bin in Crash Landing on You Season 2. We had already talked about a petition that was made in support of renewing the second season of Crash Landing on You. It has accumulated over 10.7k signatures so far.

The petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 reveals three important demands – Reunion between Se-Ri, Ri Jeong-hyuk and the NK soldiers, Korean Reunification, and Se-Ri & Ru Jeong-hyuk getting married and starting a family. The huge number of fans have commented that the series really deserves another season.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

