Museums, art galleries, exhibitions under Culture Ministry to reopen from Nov 10; SoPs issued

"While the museums, exhibitions and art galleries under Ministry of Culture would be reopened from 10 November, 2020, onwards, others can be reopened as per convenience and in tune with relevant state, city, local laws, rules and regulations and unlock guidelines in force," the ministry said in a statement. The standard operating procedures (SoPs) have made sanitization of premises at regular intervals and wearing of masks by all visitors mandatory and also barred use of audio guides unless they can be disinfected after every use.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:38 IST
Museums, art galleries, exhibitions under Culture Ministry to reopen from Nov 10; SoPs issued

The Ministry of Culture on Thursday announced that museums, art galleries and exhibitions under it would reopen from November 10 and issued guidelines for preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. "While the museums, exhibitions and art galleries under Ministry of Culture would be reopened from 10 November, 2020, onwards, others can be reopened as per convenience and in tune with relevant state, city, local laws, rules and regulations and unlock guidelines in force," the ministry said in a statement.

The standard operating procedures (SoPs) have made sanitization of premises at regular intervals and wearing of masks by all visitors mandatory and also barred use of audio guides unless they can be disinfected after every use. The guidelines state that lift operations are to be limited, preferably reserved for physically challenged or elderly persons.

It has also advised limited use of touch-based digital technology except in cases where disinfection can be ensured after every use..

