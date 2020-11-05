Maha: Front led by BJP protests outside Tulja Bhavani temple

A front led by the BJP staged a protest outside Tulja Bhavani temple here on Thursday, citing that the Maharashtra government had not accepted its demand to reopen the temple, which has remain shut in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the police, Adhyatmik Samanway Aghadi, led by the BJP, staged the agitation outside the temple and notices have been served to the agitators, as permission had been denied for the gathering.

Regional president of the front Aacharya Tushar Bhosale said, "Till the state government reopens the temple, we will continue our agitation. Despite our warning to reopen the Temple by November 1, the state government has turned a deaf ear." Thousands depend on big temples for their livelihood, he said, adding that the state government had ignored several appeals to reopen places of worship. Sadhus and leaders of various religious and spiritual organisations were also present for the protest.