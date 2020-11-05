Left Menu
Pandemic will be interesting premise for 'The War With Grandpa' sequel, says Robert De Niro

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro, who is awaiting the release of his next film "The War with Grandpa", on Thursday said it would be interesting to see the sequel of the comedy set against the backdrop of a pandemic.

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro, who is awaiting the release of his next film "The War with Grandpa" , on Thursday said it would be interesting to see the sequel of the comedy set against the backdrop of a pandemic. The 77-year-old actor said the fact that families are cooped up in houses in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak will generate funny situations, which is apt for a second installment.

"It would be interesting to see a sequel including the current situation we are all in with the virus that's all over. To see the family cramped together and what comes out of that will be funny. "The idea of families being locked up together during a global pandemic makes an interesting premise for many laughs. As people are confined in their own houses, there could be a lot of comic drama that ensues," De Niro said in a statement. Billed as a "rip roaring laugh-athon", the movie follows Ed (De Niro), a widowed elderly who struggles to adjust with the single life. Hell bent on not staying at an old age facility, Ed moves into his daughter Sally's (Uma Thurman) home and take over his grandson (Oakes Fegley), room, much to the young kid's chagrin.

This sparks a never ending skirmish between a stubborn old man and a naughty little troublemaker that escalates to ridiculously comic proportions, the official synopsis of the film read. Also starring Jane Seymour and Christopher Walken, "The War With Grandpa" is slated to be released in Indian cinemas on November 13.

