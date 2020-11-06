Sex Education Season 3’s cancellation rumor debunked, series creator hinted Season 4

Sex Education Season 3 is positively going to be intense than the previous two seasons. Fans are expressing their urge over the social media platforms to know what they can see in the third season.

The announcement of Sex Education for Season 3 was done on February 10. Thus, fans expected it in this year. We all know how China-Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Thus, we can't expect Sex Education Season 3 this year as the world is still badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

A rumor is up in the web world that Sex Education Season 3 may get cancelled any time. Data by CasinoCountdown has suggested that Netflix's popular series, Sex Education has 71 percent chance of being dropped.

CasinoCountdown's data, which claims Sex Education Season 3's cancellation chance by at least 71 percent, is based on series survival scoreboard. The criteria include duration, format and response from viewers. According to CasinoCountdown, the figures were analysed 'via a logistic regression model that yielded results with 74 per cent accuracy.'

But this data or rumor should not be taken seriously as Sex Education will surely be back with Season 3. Netflix announced in September that production of Sex Education had commenced for Season 3.

Here you can see what Netflix tweeted on September 24 to excite fans who are dying for Sex Education Season 3.

SEX EDUCATION S3 CAST NEWS:~@jemimakirke is joining as Moordale's new headmistress 'Hope'~Dua Saleh (@doitlikedua) is playing 'Cal', a student who clashes with Hope~Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) is playing 'Peter Groff', Mr Groff's more successful/less modest older brother pic.twitter.com/zkfGCm9hje — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 24, 2020

Season 3 won't mark the end to Sex Education. According to Laurie Nunn, the series creator, the third season would not bring the conclusion to the story. Nunn said that the series would not continue for many years as some cast members are compelled to get involved in other projects. This surely means we will have at least another chance to amuse with Sex Education Season 4.

The plot for Sex Education Season 3 will begin where it ended in the last season. It is likely to solve many mysteries, which were unresolved in the previous season. Many loose ends were left and the series creator will be coming up with an amazing storyline that will also resolve previous mysteries.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

