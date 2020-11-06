Left Menu
J&K Lt. Governor worships at Tirupati Lord Balaji shrine

He arrived here on his one day maiden visit as Lt Governor on Thursday afternoon along with his family members, a temple official said. After an overnight stay, Sinha and his family visited the over 2000-year-old hill shrine, where they offered obeisance to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara, he told PTI.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:17 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday offered worhsip at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here. He arrived here on his one day maiden visit as Lt Governor on Thursday afternoon along with his family members, a temple official said.

After an overnight stay, Sinha and his family visited the over 2000-year-old hill shrine, where they offered obeisance to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara, he told PTI. On his arrival, Sinha was accorded a warm welcome by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Executive Officer AK Jawahar Reddy and Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy, the official added.

In a brief chat later with mediapersons, the Lt Governor said that he had visited the ancient hill shrine several times in the past..

