'Mom' returns for new season, writes off Anna Faris from show

American sit-com 'Mom' returned for Season 8 on Thursday night (local time) with one less cast member

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:37 IST
'Mom' returns for new season, writes off Anna Faris from show
A still from 'Mom' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American sit-com 'Mom' returned for Season 8 on Thursday night (local time) with one less cast member: Anna Faris. According to Fox News, the 43-year-old actor announced she wouldn't be returning to the CBS sitcom in September but it was still unknown how they would write her off her long-running show.

While the premiere runs, it is explained that her character, Christy, simply went off to college to study law at Georgetown while her mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) is dealing with some empty nest syndrome. Bonnie said, "Every mom dreams of the day when they drop their 42-year-old daughter off at the airport to go to school. Georgetown Law School on a full scholarship? Phew! A lot of parents would be in a puddle of tears right now."

The plot of the series follows the mother-daughter pair as they navigate life and rebuild their relationship while trying to maintain their sobriety. The 'Scary Movie' star said in a statement at the time, "The past seven years on 'Mom' have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my careerI'm so thankful to [show creator Chuck Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

Chuck Lorre Productions and WB also released a joint statement: They said, "From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy.We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna's seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal." (ANI)

