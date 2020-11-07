Aidan Gillen, Charlie Cox to star in series 'Kin'

"Game of Thrones" alum Aidan Gillen and actor Charlie Cox will play the lead roles in Irish series "Kin". Created by Peter McKenna and Ciaran Donnelly, the show hails from international TV division of Bron Studios and "The Man In The High Castle" producer Headline Pictures, reported Deadline.

Besides Gillen and Cox, the series will also feature actors Ciaran Hinds, Clare Dunne, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Emmett Scanlan and Sam Keeley. The show will chart the lives of a fictional Dublin family embroiled in a gangland war and speaks to the enduring unbreakable bonds of blood and family.

Diarmuid Goggins is directing the series, which has begun production in and around Dublin. Gillen is best known for playing Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish on HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones" . His other acting credits includes "Peaky Blinders" and "Project Blue Book" .

Cox has featured in shows like "Dardevil" , "Defenders" and "Boardwalk Empire"..