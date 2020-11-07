Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayodhya to see light of happiness after 5 centuries during Deepotsav this year: CM

The state government is also bracing up to ensure that this year the record number of earthen lamps lit last year is surpassed and a new world record is set. Though people are very excited over the Deepotsava, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a handful of people will be able to participate in the event physically this year, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:40 IST
Ayodhya to see light of happiness after 5 centuries during Deepotsav this year: CM
The state government is also bracing up to ensure that this year the record number of earthen lamps lit last year is surpassed and a new world record is set. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said it would be after five centuries that the lights of happiness would be lit at the Ram Janmhoomi site after the 'Bhoomi poojan' for building the temple this year. While announcing his government's plans to make this year's Deepotsav at Ayodhya "historical" after the paving of the way for the construction of the temple, the chief minister also reiterated his government's commitment to turn Ayodhya into a major tourism hub in the country.

A government spokesman quoted the chief minister as saying that the Deepotsav this year would be "nothing short of a dream come true" for millions of people, not only in the temple town and Uttar Pradesh but across the entire country and the world. "It will be after 492 years that the lamps of happiness will be lit at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi," an official statement said, adding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the preparations for the Deepotsava and has already seen presentations on what is to take place and where.

After winning laurels for organising a successful, safe and clean Kumbh at Prayagraj, the CM has now set his eyes on the Deepotsava at the holy town this year and is overseeing its preparations to the minutest of details, he said. This is the fourth Deepotsava to take place in the Adityanath's regime and will be held from November 11 to 13. The state government is also bracing up to ensure that this year the record number of earthen lamps lit last year is surpassed and a new world record is set.

Though people are very excited over the Deepotsava, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a handful of people will be able to participate in the event physically this year, the spokesperson said. The people, however, will be able to celebrate the event digitally from the comfort of their home, he added.

The CM has instructed for strict adherence of the anti-COVID protocol during the festivities, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Obama, Bill Clinton congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on historic victory

Former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton on Saturday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their historic electoral victory in the November 3 elections. I could not be prouder to congratulat...

MP: Chouhan meets party leaders as exit poll predicts edge for BJP

With an exit poll by a newschannel predicting that the ruling BJP could win 16 to 18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly byelections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting of party leaders here. Byelections to 28 ...

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, Nov 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid g...

Soumitra remains critical; dialysis to be held on alternate days

The health condition of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on Saturday and doctors treating him at a private hospital here decided to conduct dialysis on him on alternate days as his kidneys are not functioning prope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020