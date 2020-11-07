Ayodhya to see light of happiness after 5 centuries during Deepotsav this year: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said it would be after five centuries that the lights of happiness would be lit at the Ram Janmhoomi site after the 'Bhoomi poojan' for building the temple this year. While announcing his government's plans to make this year's Deepotsav at Ayodhya "historical" after the paving of the way for the construction of the temple, the chief minister also reiterated his government's commitment to turn Ayodhya into a major tourism hub in the country.

A government spokesman quoted the chief minister as saying that the Deepotsav this year would be "nothing short of a dream come true" for millions of people, not only in the temple town and Uttar Pradesh but across the entire country and the world. "It will be after 492 years that the lamps of happiness will be lit at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi," an official statement said, adding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the preparations for the Deepotsava and has already seen presentations on what is to take place and where.

After winning laurels for organising a successful, safe and clean Kumbh at Prayagraj, the CM has now set his eyes on the Deepotsava at the holy town this year and is overseeing its preparations to the minutest of details, he said. This is the fourth Deepotsava to take place in the Adityanath's regime and will be held from November 11 to 13. The state government is also bracing up to ensure that this year the record number of earthen lamps lit last year is surpassed and a new world record is set.

Though people are very excited over the Deepotsava, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a handful of people will be able to participate in the event physically this year, the spokesperson said. The people, however, will be able to celebrate the event digitally from the comfort of their home, he added.

The CM has instructed for strict adherence of the anti-COVID protocol during the festivities, he added.