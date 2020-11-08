Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Lockdown sends David Guetta back to his teens

For French DJ and record producer David Guetta, lockdown has been a welcome relief from a punishing, if stellar, career and brought back some of the freedom he had in his teens. Speaking to Reuters ahead of his virtual MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA's) performance on Sunday, he said this "moment of confinement" had been positive in many ways although he was very much aware how lucky he was not to have to worry about money.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Sudan's PM congratulates Biden and Harris on election victory

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for winning the U.S. presidential election.On behalf of the Sudanese people, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their election as Pr...

WRAPUP 17-Biden narrowly beats Trump for presidency of a polarized United States

Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rejected Republican incumbent Donald Trumps tumultuous leadership and embraced Bidens promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided ...

Celebrations erupt in major U.S. cities after Biden election win

Joe Biden supporters banged pots, honked their car horns and set off fireworks across U.S. cities on Saturday after the Democratic presidential nominee won the White House in a narrow victory over Republican President Donald Trump. But some...

FACTBOX-Congratulations for Biden from America's politicians and celebrities

Former U.S. presidents, politicians from both Republican and Democratic parties, business leaders and celebrities congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the U.S. presidential election over Republican incumbent Donald Trump...
