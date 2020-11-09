Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpse of rangoli made by fan to commemorate his 51 years in Bollywood

Left Menu
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has recently completed 51 years in Bollywood, shared a unique artwork made by a fan to commemorate the 'Don' star's major contribution in the Indian cinema.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 14:41 IST
Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has recently completed 51 years in Bollywood, shared a unique artwork made by a fan to commemorate the 'Don' star's major contribution in the Indian cinema. Bachchan, who is hosting the quiz show, shared a beautiful moment from the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' to thank his fan for an amazing artwork, a tribute to Bachchan on completing 51 years in the film industry. On the occasion, the megastar's fan gifted him a colourful rangoli with his face, name of his first film 'Saat Hindustani' and date of his movie release.

In 1969 on November 7, Bachchan's first film 'Saat Hindustani' had released and to commemorate this memory the fan presented him the beautiful rangoli. "... No .... that be not a painting .. that be 'rangoli' made by the yonder gentleman to commemorate my 51 years in the Industry .. please read the date at the bottom of the 'rangoli' it's 7 Nov 1969 , and the name Saat Hindustani .. the date of my first film release !! Presented to me on the 7th of Nov 2020 !"- the actor tweeted.

Bachchan's last onscreen appearance was in 'Gulabo Sitabo' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The 78-year-old actor will be seen engaged with many projects in the upcoming days like Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, 'Chehre' with Emraan Hashmi, sports drama 'Jhund' starring the 'Sairat' actors Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. The veteran actor will also be seen on Nag Ashwin's untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas which he recently signed. (ANI)

