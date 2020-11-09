Left Menu
My Hero Academia Season 5 to focus on Izuku's struggle against evil, release in spring 2021

Updated: 09-11-2020 17:25 IST
The rivalry between 1st year Class A and Class B to be a part of a major storyline in My Hero Academia Season 5. Image Credit: My Hero Academia / Facebook

Are you waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5? The ending of fourth season left the anime enthusiasts mesmerized with many expectations for one more season at least.

The anime enthusiasts are happy as My Hero Academia has already been confirmed for Season 5 earlier. The fifth season was finally revealed during this year's HeroFes event.

The upcoming My Hero Academia Season 5 will have most of the characters as same as they were in Season 4 and the same story will continue ahead. Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters to be back in the imminent fifth season.

The confirmation of My Hero Academia Season 5 was disclosed by Weekly Shōnen Jump on April 2. It is expected to feature the Joint Training Arc, Meta Liberation Army arc, The League of Villains, and the past of Tomura Shigaraki, Gizmo Posts 24 revealed.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

However, My Hero Academia Season 5's production was badly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all have seen how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The rivalry between 1st year Class A and Class B to be a part of a major storyline in the imminent season. There is a possibility that the next season is going to adapt at least some parts of the Joint Training Arc. According to The Cinemaholic, the complicated relationship between Endeavor and his family might get further explored.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is said to be out in spring 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

