One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

It has been over one year since One Punch Man Season 2 dropped its finale (in July 2019) and now fans are desperately seeking to know what development the team is currently doing for Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to take a good amount of time like Season 2. There was a gap of around four years between the first and second seasons. The creators really need a good amount of time to work on it dedicatedly.

However, the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic reportedly affected the production for One Punch Man Season 3. Almost all the entertainment projects in the last couple of months were halted and postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The anime enthusiasts are dying to know the cast for One Punch Man Season 3. Here's the cast list: Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Possibly, Genos will be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season.

Good news for you is that One Punch Man Season 3 will bring plenty of heroes and fans will be surprised to see some wonderful fights. The scenes of Garou moving into this association of critters will be quite interesting. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power.

Saitama will continue to be seen as the protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3. He has tremendous capability to defeat any opponent with a single punch. He is expert in slaying the monsters also. However, Garou will be a big trouble for Saitama. He won't be able to defeat Garou with a single punch. Garou will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be premiered in the first half of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

