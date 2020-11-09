Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The Song We Sang' by Aarti Neharsh, Nainisha Dedhia's 'Dhummas' win top honours at DIFF

Filmmaker Aarti Neharsh's directorial debut "The Song We Sang" and Nainisha Dedhia-directed Gujarati short film "Dhummas" won the top prizes at the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), which concluded its virtual edition over the weekend.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:58 IST
'The Song We Sang' by Aarti Neharsh, Nainisha Dedhia's 'Dhummas' win top honours at DIFF

Filmmaker Aarti Neharsh's directorial debut "The Song We Sang" and Nainisha Dedhia-directed Gujarati short film "Dhummas" won the top prizes at the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), which concluded its virtual edition over the weekend. The 9th edition of DIFF was held online from October 29 to to November 8. Neharsh's short film, a love story of two women featuring Serena Walia and Ayushi Gupta, won the Audience Award for the best first film to encourage and promote Indian short filmmaking. A special mention was given to animation "Wade" by Kalp Sanghvi and Upamanyu Bhattachryya. Dedhia won the Gender Sensitivity Award for her Gujarati short film "Dhummas" , based on KR Meera's story "Ormayude Njarambu" . The festival, presented by Dharamshala-based filmmakers Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam to promote contemporary cinema, art and independent media practices in the Himalayan region, was earlier slated to take place virtually from October 29 to November 4 this year, but was extended till Sunday earlier last week. With the widest slate of programming yet with over 100 films from 40 countries, the DIFF this year managed to reach audiences across boundaries not only in the South Asian region but also countries as far as Czech Republic, Russia, Netherlands and Australia among others.

The line-up of titles also included documentaries such as "76 Days", "Pearl of the Desert", "A Rifle and a Bag", "The Kingmaker", "Softie", "Welcome to Chechnya", and feature narratives "Corpus Christie", "Identifying Features" , "Air Conditioner" and "Shell and Joint" . Sarin said she was overwhelmed by the response the digital edition of DIFF received from cinema enthusiasts across India and other parts of the world. "Although not the most ideal way to do a festival, the online version did allow us to connect with and bring on board filmmakers and industry professionals who would normally find it challenging to take the time off to travel to Dharamshala during the busy festival period. "Apart from transcending these time and logistical challenges, the online version also allowed more audiences to discover DIFF. We hope to build on these advantages in the years to come,” she said in a statement.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Tamil TV journalist killed

A 27-year old man working for a Tamil television channel as a reporter was killed near here last night by four persons including a juvenile, police said on Monday. The four have been arrested, they said.The journalist, J Moses, a resident o...

Villagers attack ECL GM for stopping coal theft; firing in air 'injures woman'

Villagers attacked the car of a general manager of the Eastern Coalfields Limited ECL on Monday forcing his bodyguard to fire in the air, after the official stopped them from stealing coal from a mine in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police ...

Andhra Pradesh govt announces relief for slain soldier's kin

Amaravati, Nov 9 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of army havildar Ch Praveen Kumar Reddy who was killed while trying to foil an infiltration bid by terrorists in Kashmir on Sunday....

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020