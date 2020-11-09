Lil Nas X drops trailer for new single, 'Holiday'

American rapper Lil Nas X on Sunday (local time) dropped the trailer of his upcoming single 'Holiday' starring Michael J Fox. According to Variety, the trailer clip sees Nas working him the famous cowboy angle that brought him success with 'Old Town Road,' only to see Santa Claus being ejected from a saloon being drunk.

The video then sees Nas picking up Santa's hat which reads, 'You are now Santa Claus,' leading him into the next phase of his adventure which is dubbed as 'Holiday.' Following this, Fox appears and warns Nas to do "whatever," he wants to but not to go to 2020.

The latest track comes months after Nas won big at the Grammy Awards back in January. He has also delivered a dazzling performance of his two biggest hits - 'Old Town Road,' and 'Rodeo,' - where he was joined onstage by BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, and Mason Ramsey. (ANI)