Olivia Colman to star in 'Joyride'

O'Sullivan said having Colman board the film written by Keoghan was a dream come true.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-11-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 10:02 IST
Olivia Colman to star in 'Joyride'

Oscar winner Olivia Colman is set to headline "Joyride" , a feel-good drama set in Ireland. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Emmy-winning documentary maker Emer Reynolds known for 2017's "The Farthest" , which chronicles the history of the Voyager program and its two space probes, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, launched in 1977.

Colman will play Joy, a train-wreck who is on an adventure but ready to give away her new-born baby to her best friend. What she can't anticipate is that a cheeky street urchin is also along for the ride. Both are on the run; two diamonds in the rough forming a riotous pair. According to Variety, Dublin-based banner Subotica, led by Aoife O'Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch, is producing.  Ailbhe Keoghan has penned the script and the screenplay was developed in partnership with Screen Ireland.

"Once I met her, I couldn't get her out of my head," Colman said about her character. O'Sullivan said having Colman board the film written by Keoghan was a dream come true.

"We're thrilled to be bringing this highly original, emotional and hilarious story into production with Emer Reynolds at the helm," the producer added. Reynolds said he is looking forward to the collaboration with a skilled actor like Colman.  "We're thrilled to have the wonderful Olivia Colman, an artist of such incredible talent, intelligence and depth - not to mention comedic brilliance. It's going to be a pleasure harnessing her rawness and her comedy and, vitally, the profound bravery that is visible in all her work," the director said.

The UK's Embankment Films is on board as executive producers.  Tim Haslam for Embankment Films described the film as "a feel-good foul-mouthed fairy-tale". The film is set to shoot in 2021 along the Wild Atlantic Way in West Ireland.

