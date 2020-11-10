Adrien Brody, Vera Farmiga board mystery thriller 'The Salamander Lives Twice'

Hollywood stars Adrien Brody and Vera Farmiga are teaming up star in director Ant Timpson's mystery thriller "The Salamander Lives Twice" . According to Deadline, the film is based on a story by Timpson and Toby Harvard, and penned by Harvard.

The plot revolves around an injured man (Brody) with an impenetrable briefcase and no memory who is found on the shoreline of a remote island by Iris and her daughter Goggy (Farmiga), the last remaining members of a once prosperous family dynasty. Producers are Emma Slade for Firefly Films, Katie Holly for Blinder Films and with executive producers Timpson and XYZ Films.

XYZ Films is handling international sales. Brody received widespread recognition and acclaim for playing the title role in the 2002 Holocaust drama "The Pianist" , for which he received the best actor Oscar at the age of 29, making him the youngest actor to win in the category. Whereas, Farmiga is best known for portraying real-life paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren in the Conjuring horror film franchise.