Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 impact: Disneyland to lay off more employees as shutdown continues

As theme parks remain closed in California due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland has announced that it is furloughing more employees.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 12:21 IST
COVID-19 impact: Disneyland to lay off more employees as shutdown continues
Disneyland California (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As theme parks remain closed in California due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland has announced that it is furloughing more employees. According to Variety, the furloughs were announced in a letter to staff sent from Disneyland President Ken Potrock on Monday. Though the exact number of furloughs is unknown, the action will include executives, as well as salaried and hourly employees. Affected employees will be able to maintain their health insurance and other benefits.

The memo read, "After nearly eight months our parks and hotels remain closed, and while we have had some successes -- like the opening of the Downtown Disney District in July, shopping and dining coming soon to Buena Vista Street and today's announcement that we will reopen Disney Vacation Club units -- the recently released state guidelines put us in limbo regarding a reopening timeline in the foreseeable future." "As you know, we have already taken the heart-wrenching action of laying off thousands of our Cast on both coasts. We expected to be able to open our parks in Anaheim, given our proven ability to operate with responsible health and safety protocols as we have in all of our other theme parks around the world, but unfortunately, this has not been the case."

As reported by Variety, California theme parks have been urging Governor Gavin Newsom to allow them to reopen since the summer. In September, Disney Parks laid off 28,000 employees and Walt Disney Chairman Bob Iger resigned from California's economic resiliency task force. Newsom released strict guidelines for reopening on October 20, which were criticised by Potrock and other theme park representatives.

Potrock said of the guidelines in a press conference, "We are not getting a solution-oriented discussion. We are getting: Here are the rules and you have to live with it." Variety reported that on November 2, eight California mayors urged Newsom to allow theme parks to reopen in a letter. "The guidelines put forth by your administration were released within the framework of prioritising public health and safety for guests and employees. This is the right focus. However, economic and public health are not mutually exclusive goals," the letter asserted. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Two women arrested for stealing gold ornaments

Two women have been arrested forallegedly stealing gold ornaments from a house in the citysPhoolbagan area where they used to work as maidservants,police said on TuesdayActing on a complaint lodged with the PhoolbaganPolice Station, police ...

UK layoffs hit record high in Q3 as labour market slumps

Layoffs in Britain hit a record high during the third quarter as the unemployment rate jumped, according to official data that showed the jobs market declined rapidly before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measur...

Poland should shut down if daily cases cross 30,000, says top advisor

Poland should be shut down if the number of daily coronavirus cases in the country exceeds 30,000, the prime ministers top COVID-19 advisor told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Tuesday. Poland faces spiralling COVID-19 inf...

Saudi economy contracts 4.2% in Q3, improves from Q2

Saudi Arabias economy shrank 4.2 in the third quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, a smaller contraction than the second quarter when the economy was reeling from coronavirus-linked lockdowns.The economy expanded ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020