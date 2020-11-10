My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

Fans have again become passionate for My Hero Academia Chapter 291 just after Chapter 291's recent release. The manga aficionados are happy this time as the imminent chapter won't go for any hiatus.

We are expecting the spoilers of My Hero Academia Chapter 291 on Thursday. The raw scans are likely to be leaked on the Internet very soon as its release will take place this weekend.

Here is a short preview of My Hero Academia Chapter 291 recently shared on Twitter by Atsushi – The nightmare is yet to end… The fire of destruction and defeat covers the world.

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 Short Preview: "The nightmare is yet to end... The fire of destruction and defeat covers the world" — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) November 5, 2020

Fans are already stunned after knowing that Dabi is Shoto's brother. He also announces that he is Toya Todoraki, the eldest son of Endeavor. He further discloses the kinds of crimes he committed. He also revealed how he mercilessly took lives of 30 innocent people in cold blood.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 291, fans will be surprised seeing Dabi conspiring to kill Endeavor. He (Endeavor) regrets he failed to defeat Gigantomachia, and vows to find the giant's weakness and strike back. Deku and Bakugo are barely alive and there is no one there to save them apart from Shoto who himself is very emotional at this moment. According to Blocktoro, the pro heroes are having the worst time of their life and the imminent chapter will add more troubles to their pile.

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 will be out on Sunday, November 15. The spoilers will be out just before three or four days before its original release.

