Attack on Titan Chapter 135 to focus on Eren’s power, his capacity to wipe out humanity

When will Attack on Titan Chapter 135 be out? However, this is quite early for the manga aficionados to expect the spoilers because now this is the time for Chapter 134.

Majority of fans are disappointed as Attack on Titan will finish its storyline with Chapter 135. Eren is likely to cause massive destruction that will be the death of too many. Zeke is also expected to make an appearance in the imminent chapter.

Fans will be excited seeing Eren in Attack on Titan Chapter 135 as the villain of the storyline what has the capacity and power to wipe out the entire humanity. The alliance Titans will not hold back and may even try to kill Eren if he is not accessible for negotiation.

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 will show Eren having a plethora of Titan controlling powers. He seems to be getting what he is really capable to do in the next few issues. According to Blocktoro, Eren will also make Attack Titan and War Hammer in the Attack on Titan 135 chapter so that all the original Titans fight in one place.

In Attack on Titan Chapter 135, Eren may be seen holding Zeke as a hostage in one of the parts of his body. Eren has created a puppet Titan that he is controlling. There could be a mental battle between them in the upcoming chapter and it can somehow disrupt Eren in real life, Blocktoro further noted.

This is quite an early time for the manga lovers to expect Attack on Titan Chapter 135 spoilers. The new chapter are usually released on the ninth day of every month. Chapter 135 is expected to be out on December 9. However, the raw scans are expected 4-5 days before its release.

You can read Attack on Titan Chapter 135 free on Amazon, Comixology, Crunchyroll and Kodansha Comics websites. It is always better to read the manga chapters from the official sources.

