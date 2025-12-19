Left Menu

Trio Arrested for Suspicion of Illegal Beef Trade in Doda

Three individuals have been arrested in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, for their alleged involvement in the illegal slaughter of a bovine and transportation of beef for sale. The act, said to be aimed at illegal trading, has the potential to incite religious tensions in the region.

In a notable development, authorities in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir have apprehended three suspects accused of illegally slaughtering a bovine and transporting beef for sale. The arrests follow an alert received by Doda police late Wednesday night, implicating the trio in activities deemed unlawful.

The accused were identified as Farooq Ahmed from Sersi Dhalwa, Mohammad Shafi from Verinag, Kapran in district Anantnag, and Mohammad Yaseen from Top Sersi. Law enforcement claims these individuals, possibly with other unidentified conspirators, conducted the act with criminal intent.

Given the sensitive nature of the incident, police have highlighted the potential for religious discord and disruption of local peace. Authorities continue to investigate, emphasizing the need for maintaining communal harmony in the region.

