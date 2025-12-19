Trump’s Bold Move: Renaming the Iconic Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump's influence has extended to the arts community, with his handpicked board voting to rename Washington's premier performing arts center as the Trump-Kennedy Center. The White House confirmed this significant alteration, highlighting Trump's role in revitalizing the center both physically and financially.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the board's decision via social media, crediting President Trump's unparalleled effort in securing the venue's future. The renaming decision is met with mixed feelings, especially as Trump casually referred to it as the 'Trump Kennedy Centre' during the FIFA World Cup soccer draw event earlier this month.

Opposition has emerged from members of the Kennedy family, most notably Maria Shriver, who publicly criticized the rebranding as 'insane.' This move follows earlier actions by Trump that altered other Kennedy-era landmarks, such as turning the Rose Garden into a patio.