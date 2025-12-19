Left Menu

Kennedy Center Renamed to Honor Trump

The board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, previously filled with Trump allies, unanimously voted to rename the institution as the Trump-Kennedy Center, citing President Trump's contributions to the center's preservation over the past year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

WASHINGTON — The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will be renamed as the Trump-Kennedy Center, as decided by a board predominantly filled with allies of President Donald Trump. The announcement was made by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt stated the decision was unanimous, attributing it to President Trump's significant efforts to preserve the center over the previous year. The board, composed of esteemed figures globally, praised the former president's dedication to maintaining the cultural landmark.

The renaming decision underscores the Trump administration's influence on the arts institution, marking a symbolic shift in its legacy and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

