WASHINGTON — The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will be renamed as the Trump-Kennedy Center, as decided by a board predominantly filled with allies of President Donald Trump. The announcement was made by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt stated the decision was unanimous, attributing it to President Trump's significant efforts to preserve the center over the previous year. The board, composed of esteemed figures globally, praised the former president's dedication to maintaining the cultural landmark.

The renaming decision underscores the Trump administration's influence on the arts institution, marking a symbolic shift in its legacy and identity.

