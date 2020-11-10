Left Menu
Ahead of the release of the Rajkummar Rao starrer, creators of 'Chhalaang,' on Tuesday unveiled yet another exciting soundtrack 'Deedar De' to get the nation groove along.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:02 IST
Creators of 'Chhalaang' unveil foot-tapping dance song 'Deedar De'
A still from the video of the song 'Deedar De'. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the release of the Rajkummar Rao starrer, creators of 'Chhalaang,' on Tuesday unveiled yet another exciting soundtrack 'Deedar De' to get the nation groove along. The latest track is a remake of musician duo Vishal and Shekhar's peppy track of the same name from the 2005 released movie 'Dus.'

The new version of the song has also been composed by Vishal and Shekhar, and has been written by Panchhi Jalonvi. It sees new-age singers Asees Kaur and Dev Negi at the vocals. The original 'Deedar De' song was sung by acclaimed singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

The visuals of the new track features lead actors of the film -- Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharuccha dancing to the tune. 'Chhalaang' is a hilarious, yet inspirational journey of a PT master from a semi government funded school in northern India.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a Luv Films production and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

The inspirational flick is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13. (ANI)

