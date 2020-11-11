People News Roundup: Lil Nas X to perform in first virtual Roblox concert; Alex Trebek dies at 80 and more

Left Menu
Roblox said on Tuesday it would partner with Columbia Records to bring the "Old Town Road" singer to its millions of users for three free live virtual concerts, as video games become a popular means for artists to promote their music when coronavirus curbs have barred big gatherings.

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X to perform in first virtual Roblox concert

Rapper Lil Nas X will perform in a virtual concert and debut a new music video on Roblox this weekend, in the first such venture for the hugely popular kids gaming platform. Roblox said on Tuesday it would partner with Columbia Records to bring the "Old Town Road" singer to its millions of users for three free live virtual concerts, as video games become a popular means for artists to promote their music when coronavirus curbs have barred big gatherings.

'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'

"Jeopardy!" game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. The death of Canadian-born Trebek, who in March 2019 revealed his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer, was shared on the show's official Twitter account. Trebek passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, the show's tweet said.

Sean Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' stars at Hollywood auction

The handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film is the star attraction in a Hollywood auction next month. The semi automatic Walther PP gun, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise's best known images, is expected to fetch between $150,000 and $200,000 at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills on Dec. 3, the auction house said on Monday.

Souvankham Thammavongsa wins Canada's top literary Scotiabank Giller Prize

Souvankham Thammavongsa has won the Scotiabank Giller Prize, Canada's top award for literature, for her short story collection "How To Pronounce Knife," the prize's sponsor announced on Monday. Published by Penguin Random House Canada unit McClelland & Stewart, the book is a "stunning collection of stories that portray the immigrant experience in achingly beautiful prose," the jury wrote.

